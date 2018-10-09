Australia's weather bureau sees 70% chance of El Nino in 2018
An El Nino weather event can trigger both floods and drought in different parts of the world and is associated with warmer, dry weather across the Asia Pacific.
SYDNEY - A recent warming of the Pacific Ocean has led to a 70% chance of an El Nino weather event developing this year, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.
The weather outlook comes at a time when dry conditions have wilted crops and pasture in Australia’s every coast, leaving many farmers struggling to survive.
“There is an increased possibility of a dry and warm end to the year. It also raises the risk of heat waves and bushfire weather in the south, but reduces the risk of tropical cyclone activity in the north,” Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said in an emailed statement.
