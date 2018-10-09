Andile Lungisa instructed to step down from NMB mayoral committee
The ANC’s provincial working committee was in Port Elizabeth on Monday to assess the regional structure.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has reportedly instructed councillor Andile Lungisa to step down from his position as a member of the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member in charge of the Infrastructure and Engineering Department.
Also, to instruct it to implement what it said was a decision by the national bosses that Lungisa must step down as Mayoral Committee Member until his court case is completed.
Lungisa said: “I'm waiting for the REC [regional executive committee] has been mandated the by PwC come and engage with me on the matter as they were directed, but obviously, we will engage internally on the issue.”
Earlier this year Lungisa was arrested after he assaulted Democratic Alliance councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass jug and sentenced to an effective two years in prison.
“There’s not even an allegation, you must remember that we are talking about a person who was attacked in a council meeting. I only defended myself, there’s no measure [as to] how you defend yourself when you’re really under attack. Everyone knows about it.”
