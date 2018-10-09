Aircraft crash in Lephalale

The SAPS in Tom Burke is investigating a case of culpable homicide. The cause of this accident is still unknown at this stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Another light aircraft has crashed - this time in Lephalale in Limpopo killing one.

It is alleged that on Tuesday the pilot of a light aircraft departed from Genoa Farm to a destination in Gauteng.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says within few minutes after lifting off, the aircraft lost control and its front end crashed to the ground in the bushes around Enkelfontein farm, killing the pilot instantly.

“Police service in Tom burke outside Lephalaphala are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an aircraft crash in the early hours of this morning,” Ngoepe said.

On Monday, a pilot and gardener were killed when a light aircraft crashed in a residential area in Midrand, Gauteng.

