5.2 magnitude tremor hits Indonesia’s Palu city

PALU, Indonesia – Residents of Palu in Indonesia have experienced a rude awakening on Tuesday morning after a 5.2 magnitude tremor struck the city.

Volunteers travelling with NGO, Gift of the Givers, described to Eyewitness News how they woke up to urgently evacuate their rooms and tents and run for safety.

This tremor comes after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami struck Sulawesi Island 10 days ago killing around 1,700 people.

The 5.2 magnitude tremor came as a climax after three mild aftershocks in the early hours of Tuesday.

Volunteer Graeme Holmquist says he just saw everyone rushing out of their rooms.

Another Malaysian volunteer, Nur-Hafiza Pakhurdin, who is travelling with her NGO KKB, says all she could think about in that moment was her family

Despite feeling a rush of fear during the few seconds of the tremor, the team is now even more determined to help those affected.

#Indonesia [WATCH] The @GiftoftheGivers team has had a rude awakening after being woken up by a 5.2 magnitude tremor just after 5 am. There were at least 3 or 4 mild tremors before the last big one. Watch how a few volunteers reacted. ZN pic.twitter.com/mGprqJxxub — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

#Indonesia #Tremor One of the paramedics Benedict is sharing how he ran outside as soon as he felt the tremor. One of the medics here Mustafa shares how one of the volunteers was still in their underwear when the 5.2 magnitude tremor hit. ZN pic.twitter.com/XP00jyq8Ri — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

#Indonesia [WATCH] @GiftoftheGivers Dr Qasim Bhorat says “It was fight or flight”, when describing what went through his mind when the 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Palu earlier this morning.There were at least 3 mild tremors before the big one.ZN pic.twitter.com/v7N6XKm7QO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018

#Indonesia [WATCH] One of the locals here in Palu, who is one of the neighbours to the @GiftoftheGivers campsite explains how the 5.2 magnitude earthquake this AM has re-traumatized her. Her home has been partially damaged by the 28 Sept. tremor. ZN pic.twitter.com/trdX6r55jF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018

THURSDAY DEADLINE

Authorities in Indonesia are giving themselves until Thursday to find around 5,000 missing people before declaring them dead.

The army there is leading the disaster relief efforts and have applied strict rules on how international aid organisations should operate, restricting access unless working with a local NGO.

No foreign NGOs are allowed to go directly to the field and conduct any activity on the sites affected by the disaster without being monitored.

The Gift of the Givers team spent most of Monday assessing how it will work within the rules set by the Indonesian government.

Team leader Ahmad Bham said: “We need to register our team there with our local NGO. From there they’ll give us guidance on what we can and cannot do.”

One local resident Ayu Palintin shared what she felt on the day of the earthquake nearly ten days ago.

“I was very nervous and afraid when the earthquake happened.”

It’s understood the reasons behind the restrictions is because of the risk of the spread of disease and the aftershocks of the earthquake that can still be felt.