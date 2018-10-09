14 villagers killed, 9 wounded in DRC attack

Locals in the area are fighting over the mining of coltan, a vital mineral in making cellphones.

PRETORIA - An attack in the north Kivu area of the Democratic Republic of Congo has left 14 villagers dead and another nine wounded.

Locals in the area are fighting over the mining of coltan, a vital mineral in making cellphones.

A battalion of soldiers has been dispatched to the village of Rubaya, north of the Kivus capital Goma after the weekend attack.

The rebel Mai Mai group, that finances its operations with the proceeds of coltan sales, operates lethally in the area.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who was recognised for his work on rape victims in the Congo, also has a campaign urging electronics companies to ensure that they are not using blood minerals in the manufacture of their products.