14 villagers killed, 9 wounded in DRC attack
Locals in the area are fighting over the mining of coltan, a vital mineral in making cellphones.
PRETORIA - An attack in the north Kivu area of the Democratic Republic of Congo has left 14 villagers dead and another nine wounded.
Locals in the area are fighting over the mining of coltan, a vital mineral in making cellphones.
A battalion of soldiers has been dispatched to the village of Rubaya, north of the Kivus capital Goma after the weekend attack.
The rebel Mai Mai group, that finances its operations with the proceeds of coltan sales, operates lethally in the area.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who was recognised for his work on rape victims in the Congo, also has a campaign urging electronics companies to ensure that they are not using blood minerals in the manufacture of their products.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa on new tax: 'No need to panic'
-
Several Congolese killed in Angola clashes - reports
-
Marches planned across Zim against electronic transaction tax
-
Morocco navy says 615 migrants saved in weekend ops
-
Cameroon opposition candidate Kamto declares victory in presidential poll
-
Sudan police save 85 minors from trafficking network: Interpol
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.