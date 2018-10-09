1 man killed, 4 injured in Steenberg shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by a group of gunmen who were driving a Nissan Tiida.

CAPE TOWN - A 23-year-old man was killed and four wounded on the corner of Military Road and Prince George Drive in Steenberg on Tuesday morning.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Four other male persons aged 19, 20, 30 and 78 were shot and wounded during the same incident. Suspects in a Nissan Tiida open fire on the victims.”

