Will Nene deliver medium-term budget?

Nhlanhla Nene’s sacking as finance minister in 2015 sent the rand into a tailspin and concerns have been raised about what the consequences would be if he’s fired or resigns now.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions have been raised about whether it would be the right time for Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to be removed with the mid-term budget just two weeks away.

The _Business Day _is reporting that Nene asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties over the weekend following pressure over his testimony at the state capture inquiry where he admitted to meeting the Gupta family.

Nene apologised in a statement on Friday, saying he should have held the meetings at a public place or in his office instead of the Guptas’ business and residential premises.

Nene’s sacking as finance minister in 2015 sent the rand into a tailspin and concerns have been raised about what the consequences would be if he’s fired now or if he resigns.

Market commentator Wayne McCurrie says he doesn't expect any major shock waves.

“It’s obviously not good news, but I don’t think it will be nearly as bad as the previous finance ministers being sacked, in that the market has faith in the new state president that he will appoint someone of stature and credibility.”

Nene is due to deliver the medium-term budget in two weeks’ time where the government is expected to revise its GDP growth forecast.

But economist Isaac Matshego says it also depends on who would replace Nene if he were to leave office.

“We would appreciate that somebody whose trusted by the markets presents the medium-term budget, but unfortunately, there’s a cloud hanging over Nene.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters have written a formal letter to Ramaphosa, calling on him to accept the reported offer by Nene to resign.

