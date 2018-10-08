WCED: Transgender learners should wear uniform they identify with
The Western Cape Education Department says they want all schools to embrace diversity and inclusivity.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says transgender learners should be allowed to wear the uniform they feel more comfortable in.
The department’s Bronagh Hammond says they want all schools to embrace diversity and inclusivity.
The department has also asked all schools to ensure they have diversity policies in place and that they protect Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex (LGBTQI) learners from bullying.
Hammond says a few Cape Town schools are already allowing transgender students to wear the uniforms they identify with.
“This is a serious issue and it needs to be discussed with the parents, learners as well as school governing bodies who represent the broader community of parents out there. They can decide on a plan to move ahead and how to make this transition as easy as possible for the learners concerned, as well as other learners.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
