WCED, SAPS to ensure pupils' safety during matric exams

Over the past few months, there’s been a number of protests and gang violence in and around schools in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it will work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the safety of matric learners writing their national senior certificate examinations.

More than 53,000 learners are expected to sit for the final examinations which start on 22 October.

MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer says she will be approaching the police to find out what they'll be doing to assist the department.

“We have asked our schools to ensure they sharpen up their access control policies. We’re also an integral part of the police joint provincial meeting, one of our senior officials is the chairperson of the school safety priority committee, so we have a good relationship and contacts with SAPS.”

