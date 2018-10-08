WC govt receives R974m for disaster recovery projects
The department says the bulk of the funding has been allocated to drought alleviation and drought combating programs.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department has received almost R974 million from national Treasury for disaster recovery programmes and projects.
The department says it welcomes the allocation and says the bulk of the funding has been allocated to drought alleviation and drought combating programs.
The City of Cape Town received the lion's share of the Environmental Affairs Department's drought funding.
This is specifically for the Cape Flats, Table Mountain Group and Atlantis Aquifer projects.
R28.9 million is being spent on emergency boreholes in the Theewaterskloof area.
The Oudtshoorn Municipality has received R30 million for its drought alleviation efforts and R170 million has been transferred to the provincial Agriculture Department to help farmers buy feed.
Provincial environmental affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Some of the funding will go towards helping the province recover from the severe storm that hit us in June 2017 that included, of course, the fires in Knysna and Bitou municipalities that caused a lot of devastation.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
