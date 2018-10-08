[WATCH] Tears, ululations as Discovery surprises new ambassador Semenya
Discovery recently selected Caster Semenya to be its Vitality brand ambassador, but instead of announcing it in an ordinary press conference, the company decided to surprise her with the announcement at their head offices in Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG - Who keeps chopping onions lately while we watch ads with Olympic star Caster Semenya starring in them?
First, Nike gave us chills with its ad featuring Semenya, one of its local brand ambassadors and now financial services group Discovery has come into the mix with an ad that is sure to make you reach for a tissue.
The ad, which has gone viral on social media, shows Semenya travelling to the office and being ushered inside to a heroine's welcome featuring thousands of employees and the Soweto Gospel Choir.
The warm welcome brings Semenya close to tears as she celebrates and takes in all that's happening around her.
“I am elated to be a part of such a dynamic team, to represent a brand that echoes my values on and off the track on the quest for a healthier lifestyle and inspiring action in others. I have experienced many proud moments and a proudly South African company with a global reach backing me is one of my highlights this year,” Semenya later said about the ambassadorship.
"Caster has fought to reach Olympic greatness and also for dignity, justice and human rights for all people. We are proud to call Caster Semenya a Discovery Vitality Ambassador," says Firoze Bhorat, Chief Marketing Officer at Discovery.
Watch it below.
Welcoming the new #DiscoveryAmbassador, @Caster800m in style, greeted by thousands of Discovery staff as well as the Soweto Gospel Choir. WATCH the full video below and feel the love! #SemenyaSpeed pic.twitter.com/Et8sJzYpiJ— Discovery (@Discovery_SA) October 6, 2018
