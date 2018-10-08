Project to raise Clanwilliam Dam wall gets underway
Local
It is conceived as an annual opportunity to take stock of issues critical to the sustainability of our species and our planet.
JOHANNESBURG - The eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture is currently underway in Cape Town.
It is conceived as an annual opportunity to take stock of issues critical to the sustainability of our species and our planet.
At the same time, Tutu has been in hospital since last week Thursday when he was admitted for a series of tests.
[WATCH LIVE] Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture underway
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.