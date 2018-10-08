Popular Topics


Vote counting begins in Cameroon following Sunday elections

Cameroon’s 85-year-old President Paul Biya is a certainty to beat off his eight challengers and win a seventh term at the helm.

FILE: Cameroonian President Paul Biya. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: Cameroonian President Paul Biya. Picture: facebook.com
43 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Votes are being counted after Sunday’s presidential election in Cameroon.

Three people died when police fired on protesters in the Anglophone northwest of the country.

Cameroon’s 85-year-old President Paul Biya is a certainty to beat off his eight challengers and win a seventh term at the helm.

It will make the man who has already been in power for 36 years Africa’s second-longest-serving president.

Anglophone areas of the country boycotted the poll.

They claim they have been marginalised and are seeking to break with the French-speaking majority to form an independent state.

Authorities have responded violently to their protests.

More than 400 people have died in clashes and 200,000 have fled to Francophone parts of the country or to neighbouring Nigeria

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

