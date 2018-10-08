Verulam mosque attack suspects to appear in court

The trio allegedly attacked the Verulam Shia mosque in May, which left one person dead and two others critically wounded.

PRETORIA - Three men suspected of being responsible for a deadly attack on a Shia mosque and a spate of arson attacks in Durban are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The police arrested the suspects on Friday following months of investigations.

The three suspects, who were arrested in various part of KwaZulu-Natal, face charges of murder, contravention of the Explosives Act and arson.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that at this stage, extortion has been identified as the motive.

He says police are expected to make more arrests soon.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council welcomed the breakthrough, saying that the Muslim community has been on edge since the attack.