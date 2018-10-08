Under pressure Nene asks Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties - report

The 'Business Day' is reporting on Monday morning that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene approached President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend with the request.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has reportedly asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following public pressure over his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry, where he admitted to meeting with the Guptas.

The Business Day is reporting on Monday morning that Nene approached Ramaphosa at the weekend with the request.

Nene apologised on Friday for his previously undisclosed meetings with the controversial family at their Saxonworld compound and business premises from 2010 to 2014.

Now there are mounting calls for Ramaphosa to make a decision about Nene's future.

Nene is expected to deliver the mid-term budget policy statement in Parliament on 24 October.

But following his recent shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission last week in which he admitted to meeting the Guptas at their Saxonwold residence, his future now remains in the balance.

The DA's Shadow Minister for Finance David Maynier says if the president plans to act against Nene, he should do it sooner rather than later.

“It would obviously have to be carefully handled but equally we can’t have uncertainty surrounding what would effectively be a lame duck Finance Minister.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says Ramaphosa has no choice but to axe Nene.

“If he keeps Nene, it means that this message that he wants to get across won’t be taken serious.”

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has taken to Twitter saying if Ramaphosa doesn't fire Nene, taking to the streets may be unavoidable.