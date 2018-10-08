Tumi Morake talks on-air race row, life lessons & more in debut book

The book, which officially hit local shelves on Monday, is the voice of Morake in private, a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences.

JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Tumi Morake has added the title of author to her cap with the launch of her debut book And Then Mama Said.

The book, which officially hit local shelves on Monday, is the voice of Morake in private, a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences.

"This isn’t my biography, but a collection of memories from my life. I have shared some of the things that have made me resilient and shaped the persona of Tumi Morake. I have often been asked to share my story and I thought what better way than by honouring the woman who made me who I am, my mother," she says.

In And The Mama Said Morake gets frank about the race row at Jacaranda FM, the Jaguar car accident that some on social media said she deserved, the body-shaming she endured on the set of Our Perfect Wedding and her tumultuous relationship with her husband.

Throughout her story, she carries the voice of her mother and with it, the indispensable life lessons that made her who she is today.

“It took me a long time to figure out how to tell this story, whether I should be comedic as would be expected or just share my honest perspective. I looked back at how often me and my cousins would revert back to what my mother said growing up and I decided then to let that voice that is with me all the time to guide me in my book."