Tumi Morake talks on-air race row, life lessons & more in debut book
The book, which officially hit local shelves on Monday, is the voice of Morake in private, a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences.
JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Tumi Morake has added the title of author to her cap with the launch of her debut book And Then Mama Said.
The book, which officially hit local shelves on Monday, is the voice of Morake in private, a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences.
"This isn’t my biography, but a collection of memories from my life. I have shared some of the things that have made me resilient and shaped the persona of Tumi Morake. I have often been asked to share my story and I thought what better way than by honouring the woman who made me who I am, my mother," she says.
In And The Mama Said Morake gets frank about the race row at Jacaranda FM, the Jaguar car accident that some on social media said she deserved, the body-shaming she endured on the set of Our Perfect Wedding and her tumultuous relationship with her husband.
Throughout her story, she carries the voice of her mother and with it, the indispensable life lessons that made her who she is today.
“It took me a long time to figure out how to tell this story, whether I should be comedic as would be expected or just share my honest perspective. I looked back at how often me and my cousins would revert back to what my mother said growing up and I decided then to let that voice that is with me all the time to guide me in my book."
Whether you love or hate @tumi_morake, there’s only so much you can find out about her from the stage, the screen and the internet.— Penguin Books SA (@PenguinBooksSA) October 8, 2018
And Then Mama Said... tells us about her rise from humble beginnings to fame and fortune.
A must-read for all her fans! https://t.co/N1HcFOPYvf pic.twitter.com/qJjB85J9Mu
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 5 October 2018
-
[WATCH] Tears, ululations as Discovery surprises new ambassador Semenya
-
Prince Harry panics when he sees Queen Elizabeth
-
Princess Eugenie's '£2m wedding'
-
[LISTEN] Leaving your home with dagga: What happens at a road block?
-
The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.