Tumi Morake talks on-air race row, life lessons & more in debut book

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Tumi Morake talks on-air race row, life lessons & more in debut book

The book, which officially hit local shelves on Monday, is the voice of Morake in private, a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences.

Tumi Morake's new book titled 'And Then Mama Said'. Picture: Supplied.
Tumi Morake's new book titled 'And Then Mama Said'. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Tumi Morake has added the title of author to her cap with the launch of her debut book And Then Mama Said.

The book, which officially hit local shelves on Monday, is the voice of Morake in private, a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences.

"This isn’t my biography, but a collection of memories from my life. I have shared some of the things that have made me resilient and shaped the persona of Tumi Morake. I have often been asked to share my story and I thought what better way than by honouring the woman who made me who I am, my mother," she says.

In And The Mama Said Morake gets frank about the race row at Jacaranda FM, the Jaguar car accident that some on social media said she deserved, the body-shaming she endured on the set of Our Perfect Wedding and her tumultuous relationship with her husband.

Throughout her story, she carries the voice of her mother and with it, the indispensable life lessons that made her who she is today.

“It took me a long time to figure out how to tell this story, whether I should be comedic as would be expected or just share my honest perspective. I looked back at how often me and my cousins would revert back to what my mother said growing up and I decided then to let that voice that is with me all the time to guide me in my book."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA