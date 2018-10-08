Trial against pastor Timothy Omotoso to get underway in EC High Court

The Hawks arrested televangelist Timothy Omotoso at Port Elizabeth International Airport last year.

CAPE TOWN - The trial against a Durban-based pastor accused of human trafficking will get underway in the Eastern Cape High Court on Monday.

His two co-accused are believed to have recruited and groomed girls for sexual exploitation by Omotoso.

Omotoso and his two co-accused face more than 60 charges, including racketeering and rape.

Omotoso allegedly targeted his congregants. He is accused of sexually abusing several young women at his Durban church.

Omotoso has tried to secure bail twice, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

His alleged accomplices, Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho, are currently out on bail.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)