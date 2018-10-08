Toyota SA workers go on strike demanding better working conditions
Numsa says its members are resolute and disciplined and will not back down until all their demands are met.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers at Toyota plants across the country have gone on strike demanding better working conditions.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members are resolute and disciplined and will not back down until all their demands are met.
They want a transformation committee to be set up to oversee and participate in the recruitment and procurement process and they are demanding independent disciplinary processes.
Union spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers also want free in-house medical consultation.
“We’ve also listed other demands in relation to the recruiting of workers as well as the bonus system and, of course, issues around apprenticeships and their transportation allowance.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
