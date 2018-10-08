Marches planned across Zim against electronic transaction tax
Many Zimbabweans and organisations say the tax on electronic money transfers is illegal and they've called on the government to reverse it.
HARARE - The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called for street protests on Thursday against a new 2% tax imposed by the finance ministry.
Many Zimbabweans and organisations, including the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), say the tax on electronic money transfers is illegal and they've called on the government to reverse it.
The LSZ calls the tax grossly unreasonable and says it violates provisions of the Finance Act. In a statement, the group says the tax places a heavy financial burden on an overtaxed nation.
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube imposed a 2% tax on all electronic transactions last week. He says it’s needed to widen the tax base and boost revenue.
But it’s been blamed for triggering price hikes and shortages of fuel and some basics like cooking oil over the weekend.
The ZCTU says it’s planning street marches across the country on Thursday against both the tax and rising prices.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
