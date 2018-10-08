State withdraws case against Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya
The duo along made representations in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn its case against former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya.
The pair appeared in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, alongside third accused and Hawks officer, Lesley Maluleke.
The three faced charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Immigration Act for the alleged unlawful rendition of a suspect to Zimbabwe in 2010.
State prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that they received and favourably considered representations from Dramat and Sibiya.
He says that the State provisionally withdraws the case against them.
Baloyi asked that the matter be postponed until next month to allow Maluleke an opportunity to make representations.
He says that the State was ready to proceed with the matter as witnesses had been called to the court today.
Sibiya’s defence, Advocate Lawrence Hodes, warned the State against re-charging his client at a later stage.
