Slain Gift of the Givers volunteer's family: We will always miss him
Noordien was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk at around 7 pm on Friday evening when he was caught in a hail of bullets.
HANOVER PARK - Mourners have paid tribute to 19-year-old Ameerodien Noordien who was killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park last week.
He was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head.
A large white tent is being erected in front of the Noordien family home blocking Surwood Walk in Hanover Park, just metres away from where the 19-year-old was shot and killed.
Inside the deceased parent’s home, his parents sit in their living room while friends and community members stream in to offer their condolences.
His father says he cannot believe his son is never coming back.
“He was loving, caring, an all-time happy-chappy and did everything with a smile. I will miss him a lot.”
The late teenager started working with the volunteer group the Gift of the Givers in January this year.
The disaster relief group’s Ali Sablay, who was Noordien’s mentor, has described him as a hardworking and respectful individual who never missed a day at work.
