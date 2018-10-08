Satawu: Revoking Prasa’s operating permit will collapse economy

Last week, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) served Prasa with a notice of intention to suspend its operating permit.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says shutting down the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) would put immeasurable pressure on the transport system and would result in the collapse of the economy.

Prasa approached the High Court in Pretoria on Sunday with a request to invalidate the notice. Rail services will continue operating until the matter is finalised in court.

Satawu’s Zanele Sabelo says nationally, Metrorail transports at least two million commuters daily, the majority of them are lower and working class people.

She says the country’s transport system simply cannot afford to have the railway service suspended.

“You did see the chaos that ensued when we had the bus strike, trains take more people than the buses do. So, there will be chaos, literally, it will be a total collapse of the economy.”

At the same time, the Congress of South African Trade Unions in the Western Cape has also expressed its concern with the decision by the RSR, saying if services are affected, it will result in the loss of jobs.

Both Prasa and the RSR will appear in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday where they'll make submissions on immediate steps to address safety issues.

NZIMANDE MUST APPOINT PERMANENT PRASA BOARD

Meanwhile, #UniteBehind says it's delayed launching a court case against Prasa for more than four months to give the interim board and management time to get their house in order.

It says while it empathises with the challenges the agency faces, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is making their work harder by not appointing a permanent board.

Nzimande has dismissed #UniteBehind's call to declare commuter rail a national disaster.

The group says issues experienced in Gauteng are not necessarily the same as those in the Western Cape.

It, therefore, says a decision by the rail safety regulator to attempt to suspend services nationwide appears to be misguided.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)