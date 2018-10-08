Popular Topics
SAPS bosses expected in Parliament to account for finances, police crimes

The portfolio committee on police will this week conduct public hearings at Parliament on the SAPS audit outcomes.

National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS
National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The police service’s top leaders will appear before Parliament this week to account for financial audits and criminality within its ranks.

The portfolio committee on police will this week conduct public hearings at Parliament on the South African Police Service (SAPS) audit outcomes.

The Auditor-General will also brief the committee on the overall financial and performance management of the various departments.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says revelations that 1,172 police officers were dismissed for committing crimes including serious offences, such as rape and murder, will also be a focal point of the meeting.

Beukman has called for more stringent vetting of officers and those found guilty of criminal conduct should be given the boot.

The committee says more still needs to be done by the police commissioner to improve internal controls and compliance with consequence management legislation.

At the end of the public hearings, MPs will compile recommendations that will be sent to the National Assembly for adoption.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

