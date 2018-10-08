SACP wants to testify at state capture inquiry
The announcement was made by general secretary Blaze Nzimande in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) wants to testify at the state capture inquiry.
The announcement was made by general secretary Blaze Nzimande at the party's Red October campaign launch in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
The party's Alex Mashilo says they are still meeting with lawyers.
“You can remember that the SACP was the first in South Africa to call for a judicial commission of inquiry into corporate state capture.
“Secondly, it is the SACP in South Africa that characterised what was going on as corporate state capture.”
@SACP1921 General Secretary Blade Nzimande saying the party will go testify at the Zondo Commission, the SACP can’t be threatened by people who’ve been using intelligence institutions illegally to gather information. He’s addressing #RedOctoberCampaign launch in MP. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ITyyg5lfzK— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) October 7, 2018
