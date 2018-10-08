Restrictions placed on Gift of the Givers, other aid organisations in Indonesia

A team of South African volunteers has arrived in the city of Palu which is one of the worst affected after a devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

PALU - Disaster response organisation Gift of the Givers will not be permitted to operate in Indonesia due to restrictions placed on all foreign aid by the army.

The death toll has risen to over 1,700.

#Indonesia The country’s army has taken over the disaster relief efforts Foreign volunteers are monitored at all times. No foreign NGOs are allowed to go directly to the field and conduct activity on the sites affected by the earthquake.ZN pic.twitter.com/I56EYsuin2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

At least 5,000 people are still missing and Indonesian authorities have given themselves until Thursday before declaring them dead.

The national disaster management authority has issued a new set of stricter rules on how international aid organisations should operate in the country.

#Indonesia Here are some of the supplies that the @GiftoftheGivers team have brought with them from SA. They have set up a camp in Palu for the duration of their stay here. ZN pic.twitter.com/iH3TrHf1uk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

No foreign NGOs are allowed to go directly to the field and conduct any activity on the sites affected by the disaster

Foreign volunteers must also be monitored at all times.

Gift of the Givers team leader Ahmed Bham says they have managed to partner with a local NGO.

“The local NGO called PPA, they’re the NGO that is registered here. They will do distribution and maybe medical services.”

The restrictions placed by the Indonesian government mean that only humanitarian aid can be provided. The medical and search and rescue volunteers from South Africa will be limited in their response.

#Indonesia With the strict restrictions that have been placed on foreign NGOs, @GiftoftheGivers has now partnered with local NGO PPPA. This will mean that all supplies and assistance will be done alongside and under the supervision of the local NGO. ZN pic.twitter.com/TALlYATskr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

#Indonesia The national disaster management authority has issued a new set of rules that foreign NGOs need to adhere to. As it stands, this means @GiftoftheGivers will only be able to work through a local NGO in order to provide humanitarian aid. ZN pic.twitter.com/4k5QleZCvX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

#Indonesia The airport here in Palu is also visibly damaged - with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.ZN pic.twitter.com/KUWJr4uP83 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2018

