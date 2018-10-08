Restrictions placed on Gift of the Givers, other aid organisations in Indonesia
A team of South African volunteers has arrived in the city of Palu which is one of the worst affected after a devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
PALU - Disaster response organisation Gift of the Givers will not be permitted to operate in Indonesia due to restrictions placed on all foreign aid by the army.
A team of South African volunteers has arrived in the city of Palu, which is one of the worst affected after a devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
The death toll has risen to over 1,700.
#Indonesia The country’s army has taken over the disaster relief efforts Foreign volunteers are monitored at all times. No foreign NGOs are allowed to go directly to the field and conduct activity on the sites affected by the earthquake.ZN pic.twitter.com/I56EYsuin2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018
At least 5,000 people are still missing and Indonesian authorities have given themselves until Thursday before declaring them dead.
The national disaster management authority has issued a new set of stricter rules on how international aid organisations should operate in the country.
#Indonesia Here are some of the supplies that the @GiftoftheGivers team have brought with them from SA. They have set up a camp in Palu for the duration of their stay here. ZN pic.twitter.com/iH3TrHf1uk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018
No foreign NGOs are allowed to go directly to the field and conduct any activity on the sites affected by the disaster
Foreign volunteers must also be monitored at all times.
Gift of the Givers team leader Ahmed Bham says they have managed to partner with a local NGO.
“The local NGO called PPA, they’re the NGO that is registered here. They will do distribution and maybe medical services.”
The restrictions placed by the Indonesian government mean that only humanitarian aid can be provided. The medical and search and rescue volunteers from South Africa will be limited in their response.
#Indonesia With the strict restrictions that have been placed on foreign NGOs, @GiftoftheGivers has now partnered with local NGO PPPA. This will mean that all supplies and assistance will be done alongside and under the supervision of the local NGO. ZN pic.twitter.com/TALlYATskr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018
#Indonesia The national disaster management authority has issued a new set of rules that foreign NGOs need to adhere to. As it stands, this means @GiftoftheGivers will only be able to work through a local NGO in order to provide humanitarian aid. ZN pic.twitter.com/4k5QleZCvX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018
#Indonesia The airport here in Palu is also visibly damaged - with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.ZN pic.twitter.com/KUWJr4uP83— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
More bodies found as death toll from Indonesia quake nears 2,000
-
Kim Jong Un says talks with Pompeo 'productive and wonderful': KCNA
-
Interpol chief Meng Hongwei under investigation, China says
-
China state media says Hong Kong's '1 country, 2 systems' policy remains
-
Romanian constitutional ban on same sex marriage fails on low vote turnout
-
Brazil's former leader Rousseff fails in bid for Senate seat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.