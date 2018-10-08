Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
Political analysts say that any rumours which suggest senior ANC leaders met secretly with Zuma points to something being hidden.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is demanding answers on how current and former African National Congress (ANC) leaders, some of whom lobbied against him, simply coincidentally all met in one place.
According to The City Press, it is that likely a high-level probe will be started and presided over by Ramaphosa into how and why former President Jacob Zuma met with top ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal last month.
It is alleged that the secret meeting, which was held at the Maharani Hotel in Durban, was to hatch a plot to oust Ramaphosa.
Political analysts say any rumours which suggest senior ANC leaders met secretly with Zuma points to something being hidden.
Associate professor at the University of Johannesburg, Mcebisi Ndletyana, says this call by the ANC for members to explain themselves is also the party asserting its authority.
“With respect to the SG of the ANC, Ace Magashule, because he runs the organisation, to have someone running counter activities really right in the heart of the ANC, against the ANC, is not good for the party.”
He says that while it seems that Zuma may not have much to worry about, he needs goodwill from the current president.
“Because he might need some protection, he might need decisions to go his way as he continues to face his legal problems .”
Ndletyana says those implicated in this alleged secret meeting should, however, be concerned.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
