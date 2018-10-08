Project to raise Clanwilliam Dam wall gets underway
The wall will be raised by 13 metres to treble its capacity, at a cost of R2.5 billion.
CAPE TOWN - The project to raise the Clanwilliam Dam wall in Cederberg has finally begun after years of delays.
Minister of Water and Sanitation Gugile Nkwinti and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille turned the first sod in a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the wall on Monday.
WATCH: Minister Gugile Nkwinti and Western Cape Premier Hellen Zille have rolled up their sleeves at the Clanwilliam Dam Wall Construction site, to set motions in place for the raising of the Dam Wall. #ClanwilliamDamWall @GCISMedia @SAgovnews @WaterResearchSA @CPTWaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/yX4qvJyS6x— Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) October 8, 2018
The national department says the project will take about four years.
Zille says the raising of the Clanwilliam Dam wall must be a priority for the national Department of Water and Sanitation and should be completed without any further delays.
She says she welcomes the relaunch of this project and commended the minister for ensuring that it's revived again.
"This project, unfortunately, was delayed for four years by the former national minister of water and sanitation. It was extremely frustrating but I’ve let Minister Gugile Nkwinti know that I’m delighted to say that we’ve got this project on the road."
Zille says in 2007 at the conclusion of a feasibility investigation, it was determined that the dam wall could be raised.
The original completion date of 21 May 2018, was first set down by the national department in June 2013.
Zille says the department then announced that it had run out of money to complete the project, despite R2 billion being allocated to the project by National Treasury in 2014.
WC DAM LEVELS CONTINUE TO RAISE
Meanwhile, the average dam level in the Western Cape is currently standing at 66%. That's almost double the level at the same time last year when the average was 36%.
The Theewaterskloof dam, the largest in the province, is at 58.4% which brings the Cape Town dam system level to 76%.
Provincial environmental affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The situation continues to improve [and] we see the average dam levels in the province currently stands at 66%. So, we are quite happy to see that, although, there are still some areas in the province, specifically the Karoo region, which remains under severe water stress.”
