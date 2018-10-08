Probe launched after deadly Blikkiesdorp fire

It is believed that the blaze was deliberately started and that an alleged drug den was the target.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Blikkiesdorp.

Several shacks were destroyed in fire on Friday night. It is believed that the blaze was deliberately started and that an alleged drug den was the target.

About 100 people have now been left homeless.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Cases of murder and arson were registered for investigation. A 20-year-old man was severely injured by the community. He died due to the injuries sustained. Detectives are following all leads.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)