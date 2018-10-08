Probe launched after deadly Blikkiesdorp fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Probe launched after deadly Blikkiesdorp fire

It is believed that the blaze was deliberately started and that an alleged drug den was the target.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Blikkiesdorp.

Several shacks were destroyed in fire on Friday night. It is believed that the blaze was deliberately started and that an alleged drug den was the target.

About 100 people have now been left homeless.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Cases of murder and arson were registered for investigation. A 20-year-old man was severely injured by the community. He died due to the injuries sustained. Detectives are following all leads.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA