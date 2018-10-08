Princess Eugenie's '£2m wedding'

The 28-year-old royal will marry Jack Brooksbank, 32, on 12 October at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

LONDON - Princess Eugenie's wedding is reportedly set to cost around £2 million and will include 850 guests, a £1,000 cake and a world famous opera singer.

where her cousin Prince Harry married the Duchess of Sussex earlier this year, on Friday, and police in Windsor are set to apply for extra cash from the Home Office to pay for the nuptials.

Thames Valley Police's deputy police and crime commissioner Matthew Barber told Sky News: "The policing of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding was a complicated operation involving a number of organisations and the cost incurred by Thames Valley and other forces has not yet been finalised.

"Once finalised, Thames Valley Police will release the information and we will submit a formal special grant request to the Home Office in due course."

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, taxpayers look set to fork out £2 million on the nuptials, at which the couple will arrive in an open-top carriage.

The pair's big day will include a fanfare - specifically written for the affair- by State Trumpeters and music from Scottish pipers as the couple travel through Windsor.

Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and George and Amal Clooney are set to be in attendance, while around 1,200 members of the public were selected by a ballot after 100,000 applied for a place in the castle grounds.

Andrea Bocelli and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the ostentatious event while guests will enjoy a £1,000 red velvet and chocolate cake - which was described by Kensington Palace as being "a traditional cake, with a modern feel."