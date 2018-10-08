[LISTEN] Prasa safety permit on the line

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviewed Madelein Williams GM of the Rail Safety Regulator about matters at Prasa.

CAPE TOWN - The Rail Safety Regulator says it has huge concerns about public train services in South Africa.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) approached the courts for an interim order to lift the suspension of the safety permit imposed by the Rail Safety Regulator. The matter will come before the courts on Thursday.

The regulator's Madelein Williams explains why it revoked Prasa's safety permit.

"For the longest time, we have been stressing the need for Prasa to comply with special conditions and we have issued Prasa with improvement directives and prohibition directives, more recently with a penalty of R5 million all for the same issues which relate to manual authorisation."

Listen to the audio above for more.