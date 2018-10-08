Prasa: Court case with regulator gives us more time to deal with safety issues

The agency has approached the courts for an interim order to lift the suspension of its safety permit.

CAPE TOWN - Rail operator Prasa says that a court matter involving the Railway Safety Regulator gives it more time to deal with outstanding safety issues.

The safety regulator issued a notice of intention to revoke the permit a day after two trains collided in Kempton Park, leaving more than 300 people injured.

Prasa says it's pleased that the High Court matter has been remanded to 11 October. This gives the agency and the safety regulator time to sort out issues regarding the safety permit conditions.

While the court case is underway, the suspension cannot be effected.

In a statement, Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says that the entity wanted to meet with the safety regulators board to “avert a national crisis,” should its permit have been revoked.

Prasa group CEO Sibusiso Sithole believes there's now “sufficient time” to check the progress the agency has made in implementing the safety conditions as required by the safety regulator.

This new development will serve as a welcome relief to commuters and the City of Cape Town who was concerned about the effect of a Metrorail shutdown on residents, the local economy and road network.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)