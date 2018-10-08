Prasa: Court case with regulator gives us more time to deal with safety issues
The agency has approached the courts for an interim order to lift the suspension of its safety permit.
CAPE TOWN - Rail operator Prasa says that a court matter involving the Railway Safety Regulator gives it more time to deal with outstanding safety issues.
The agency has approached the courts for an interim order to lift the suspension of its safety permit.
The safety regulator issued a notice of intention to revoke the permit a day after two trains collided in Kempton Park, leaving more than 300 people injured.
WATCH: 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
Prasa says it's pleased that the High Court matter has been remanded to 11 October. This gives the agency and the safety regulator time to sort out issues regarding the safety permit conditions.
While the court case is underway, the suspension cannot be effected.
In a statement, Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says that the entity wanted to meet with the safety regulators board to “avert a national crisis,” should its permit have been revoked.
Prasa group CEO Sibusiso Sithole believes there's now “sufficient time” to check the progress the agency has made in implementing the safety conditions as required by the safety regulator.
This new development will serve as a welcome relief to commuters and the City of Cape Town who was concerned about the effect of a Metrorail shutdown on residents, the local economy and road network.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to sack Nene
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Prasa challenges potential suspension of its operating permit
-
Murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer ‘never missed a day of work’
-
Has Ramaphosa lost confidence in Nene? DA asks
-
Restrictions placed on Gift of the Givers, other aid organisations in Indonesia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.