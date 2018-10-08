Police probe deadly Midrand plane crash
The light aircraft came down in a residential area in Vorna valley killing the pilot and a bystander.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating Monday's deadly plane crash in Midrand.
The light aircraft came down in a residential area in Vorna Valley, killing the pilot and a bystander.
Paramedics responded to the scene and have confirmed no one was injured.
The police's Kay Makhubela says: "So far, we are investigating a case of an inquest and we will hand over the matter to the aviation unit.”
Makhubele says further details on the plane will be revealed by the aviation unit.
ER24's Russel Meiring says paramedics and other services are currently on the scene.
“The exact details around the incident are not yet known, but a full investigation will take place.”
#PlaneCrash The scene in Midrand where a plane has crashed killing two. TH pic.twitter.com/A2hqy1P0iR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018
A woman who says she was one of the first people on the scene explained how the plane crash happened.
“I heard this loud engine above our roof and it sounded so loud like a plane was about to crash and seconds later I just heard a loud noise. I ran out only to find right opposite a bit of smoke coming out above the roof where the plane had crashed.”
#AircraftCrash Scenes from where the light aircraft crashed. Pictures: Lebo Magolego. pic.twitter.com/sfHRwFPL62— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
