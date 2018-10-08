Police hand over Midrand aircraft crash probe to aviation unit
Two people were killed when the plane came down in a residential area earlier on Monday.
MIDRAND - Police have handed over the investigation into Monday’s deadly Midrand plane crash to aviation authorities.
Two people were killed when the plane crashed into a hous e in a residential area earlier on Monday.
Emergency services have closed off the roads leading to the scene of the plane crash.
Eyewitnesses have described frightening scenes before the light aircraft came hurtling down.
Police say the cause of the incident is still unknown but an investigation by the aviation unit will be conducted.
The police’s Kay Makhubela: “We are investigating an inquest docket and we will hand over the matter of the accident to the aviation unit.”
The victims have been identified as a female pilot and a male gardener.
VIDEO: Plane crashes in Midrand
