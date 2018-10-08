Police hand over Midrand aircraft crash probe to aviation unit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Police hand over Midrand aircraft crash probe to aviation unit

Two people were killed when the plane came down in a residential area earlier on Monday.

Forensics on the scene of a plane crash in Midrand but the scene remains closed to media and the public. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Forensics on the scene of a plane crash in Midrand but the scene remains closed to media and the public. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
53 minutes ago

MIDRAND - Police have handed over the investigation into Monday’s deadly Midrand plane crash to aviation authorities.

Two people were killed when the plane crashed into a hous e in a residential area earlier on Monday.

Emergency services have closed off the roads leading to the scene of the plane crash.

Eyewitnesses have described frightening scenes before the light aircraft came hurtling down.

Police say the cause of the incident is still unknown but an investigation by the aviation unit will be conducted.

The police’s Kay Makhubela: “We are investigating an inquest docket and we will hand over the matter of the accident to the aviation unit.”

The victims have been identified as a female pilot and a male gardener.

VIDEO: Plane crashes in Midrand

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA