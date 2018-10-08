PE woman who called employees 'monkeys' suspended
Branch manager for Workforce Staffing in Newton Park Sharnay Scribante was recorded on a cell phone using the racial slur when talking to another colleague.
CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth woman who allegedly referred to a colleague and his union representatives as "monkeys" has been suspended.
Sharnay Scribante, a branch manager for Workforce Staffing in Newton Park, was recorded on a cell phone using the racial slur when talking to another colleague.
The company’s Managing Director Sean Momberg says the matter is being investigated.
Momberg says the investigation is still pending an outcome per the company’s disciplinary code.
“The outcome will be in line with our disciplinary code.”
Momberg said counselling for the affected staff will be offered.
“The second part of the ongoing investigation is having some external people from a health and wellness perspective if anyone feels they need any counselling for the trauma around that incident.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
