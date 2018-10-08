Nehawu: Sassa dishonest about transition of social grant payments

Nehawu says Sasa has failed to address problems arising from the newly introduced biometric enrollment system which has left both workers and beneficiaries frustrated.

BRAAMFONTEIN - Workers Union National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has accused Sassa of being dishonest about the transition of social grant payments from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to the South African Post Office.

The union has announced its members will be going on a nationwide strike at Sassa offices from Wednesday.

Nehawu says the agency has failed to address problems arising from the newly introduced biometric enrollment system which has left both workers and beneficiaries frustrated.

It has accused Sassa of not being entirely open to the public about their transitional process from CPS to the South African Post Office.

General secretary Zola Saphetha says: "They lied too much in the public, but Internally, they are not developing the mechanism to respond to the promises they are making to the public. We have been quiet for so long."

Saphetha says the transition has brought more problems than solutions for both workers and beneficiaries.

"This has resulted in unhappiness and anxiety amongst workers simply because the biometric enrollment for beneficiaries is a new function that employees were not consulted on."

The union says while it tried to avert the strike, talks with the social security agency have yielded no results.

