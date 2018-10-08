Nehawu announces national strike at Sassa offices

The union has accused management at Sassa of refusing to resolve problems that have risen from the recent migration of grant payments from CPS to the South African Post Office.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has announced a national strike at all South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices from Wednesday.

The union has accused management at the agency of refusing to resolve problems that have risen from the recent migration of grant payments from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to the South African Post Office.

Nehawu says a newly integrated biometric enrollment system was introduced unilaterally and has been plagued by technical glitches.

Secretary general Zola Saphetha says the union has been left with no choice but to take to the streets over Sassa’s failure to address technical problems from the introduction of the biometric enrollment of beneficiaries.

"The system also affects and blocks grant payments to beneficiaries because it fails to generate pin codes due to technical glitches."

Saphetha says workers have been left frustrated.

"This has resulted in unhappiness, anxiety amongst workers simply because the biometric enrollment for beneficiaries is a new function that employees were not consulted on."

The total shut down will start on Wednesday with pickets at all Sassa offices nationwide.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)