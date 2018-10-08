N3 shut down near Spruitview after crash

Four commuters have been killed and 13 others seriously injured in a crash on the N3 highway in Ekurhuleni.

It is understood that the taxi they were travelling in collided with an SUV.

The N3 highway has been closed off in both directions in Spruitview.

Emergency services' spokesperson William Ntladi says: “As we speak, Metro Police officers are on scene. The freeway is completely closed.”