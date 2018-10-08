MyCiti to add new routes, 29 new buses
These include new routes and more direct routes with fewer transfers and will also introduce 29 new buses across the city.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is introducing several changes to its MyCiTi bus service.
These include new routes and more direct routes with fewer transfers and the service will also introduce 29 new buses across the city.
The new routes and changes will be introduced on 27 October.
The MyCiTi fleet currently travels an average of almost 1.5 million kilometres a month.
The City’s Brett Herron says another 150,000 kilometres will be added to the service when the changes take effect.
“As our city grows and changes, there have been requests for new and direct routes during our engagements with MyCiTi commuters and organisations representing ratepayers, employers and employees. Some of the requests related to the revision of existing routes, changing the locations of certain bus stops and this is our response to those requests.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.