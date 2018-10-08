MyCiti to add new routes, 29 new buses

These include new routes and more direct routes with fewer transfers and will also introduce 29 new buses across the city.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is introducing several changes to its MyCiTi bus service.

These include new routes and more direct routes with fewer transfers and the service will also introduce 29 new buses across the city.

The new routes and changes will be introduced on 27 October.

The MyCiTi fleet currently travels an average of almost 1.5 million kilometres a month.

The City’s Brett Herron says another 150,000 kilometres will be added to the service when the changes take effect.

“As our city grows and changes, there have been requests for new and direct routes during our engagements with MyCiTi commuters and organisations representing ratepayers, employers and employees. Some of the requests related to the revision of existing routes, changing the locations of certain bus stops and this is our response to those requests.”

