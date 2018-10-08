Popular Topics
Murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer ‘never missed a day of work’

Ameerodien Noordien died after he was caught in gang crossfire near his Hanover Park home on Friday night.

Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers organisation has described the murder of one of its volunteer workers as a tragedy.

Ameerodien Noordien died after he was caught in gang crossfire near his Hanover Park home on Friday night.

It's not yet clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the 20-year-old's death.

Members of the volunteer group Gift of the Givers in Cape Town say that the loss of one of their team members so tragically has not yet hit home.

Noordien started working with Gift of the Givers in January this year.

The disaster relief group's Ali Sablay, Noordien's mentor, has described him as a quiet and respectful young man who never missed a day of work.

“The thing I remember most was when I asked him to do a task, he would never say a task was too difficult for him. He always had a smile. He was always willing to work.”

The 20-year-old was walking to a shop in Surwood Walk at around 7pm on Friday when he was caught in a hail of bullets.

He was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

