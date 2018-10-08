Murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer ‘never missed a day of work’
Ameerodien Noordien died after he was caught in gang crossfire near his Hanover Park home on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers organisation has described the murder of one of its volunteer workers as a tragedy.
Ameerodien Noordien died after he was caught in gang crossfire near his Hanover Park home on Friday night.
It's not yet clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the 20-year-old's death.
Members of the volunteer group Gift of the Givers in Cape Town say that the loss of one of their team members so tragically has not yet hit home.
Noordien started working with Gift of the Givers in January this year.
The disaster relief group's Ali Sablay, Noordien's mentor, has described him as a quiet and respectful young man who never missed a day of work.
“The thing I remember most was when I asked him to do a task, he would never say a task was too difficult for him. He always had a smile. He was always willing to work.”
The 20-year-old was walking to a shop in Surwood Walk at around 7pm on Friday when he was caught in a hail of bullets.
He was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to sack Nene
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Prasa challenges potential suspension of its operating permit
-
Has Ramaphosa lost confidence in Nene? DA asks
-
Eskom rejects reports it’s planning to sell core assets
-
Nkosi-Malobane welcomes arrest of 8 Westbury suspects
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.