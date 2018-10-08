[LISTEN] Wilhelm Verwoerd talks apartheid and reconciliation

CapeTalk | Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson, Wilhelm Verwoerd shares his experience of the fight against the unjust system his grandfather used against black people in South Africa during apartheid.

CAPE TOWN - Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Wilhelm Verwoerd, the grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, the architect of apartheid, about reconciliation and changing the mindsets of some South Africans.

Listen to the full interview above.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)