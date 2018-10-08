[LISTEN] Why the Limpopo bulk water supply project dried up

Radio 702 | Speaking to Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, CEO of Khato Civils, Mongezi Mnyani, says the first phase of the project, that was launched by former President Jacob Zuma, was done successfully.

JOHANNESBURG - How many times have we seen a big infrastructure project running into billions, experiencing delays and cost escalations that balloon to sometimes double or even triple the original price?

This is exactly what is happening in Limpopo. Khato Civil, the main contractor of the Water and Sanitation Department has downed tools.

This has led to the withdrawal of a R3 billion bulk water infrastructure project, Giyani Bulk Water Project, because the department has failed to pay the company for nine months.

CEO of Khato Civils Mongezi Mnyani explains: "There's no consistent cash flow. Our invoices are not paid on time."

