[LISTEN] Shadrack Sibiya: 'There is no case against us'

Radio 702 | Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya appeared in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday alongside third accused and Hawks officer Lesley Maluleke.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn its case against former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya.

The three faced charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Immigration Act for the alleged unlawful rendition of a suspect to Zimbabwe in 2010.

Radio 702's Xolani Gwala speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Barry Bateman and Sibiya on The Midday Report.

"I am actually disappointed because the cloud is still hanging over our heads. This is actually manufactured evidence against us, there is no case against us... the State is not willing to have this matter heard by the court," says Sibiya.

