[LISTEN] De Lille to take legal action over 'reputational harm'

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille about her future plans.

CAPE TOWN - The outgoing mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille says she has been working with her lawyers to put together evidence of the smear campaigns against her and will on Wednesday announce who she will be suing for defamation.

“To date, I haven't been found guilty of anything I'm being accused of and I've always said that the truth will suffice. I am very relieved that justice has prevailed and once again I've been vindicated.”

