Lectures expected to resume at TUT's Soshanguve campus

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Lectures expected to resume at TUT's Soshanguve campus

The Soshanguve campus was shut down six weeks ago by angry students when Katlego Monareng was allegedly shot dead by police during a protest over SRC election results.

FILE: The entrance to the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
FILE: The entrance to the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lectures at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) are due to resume on Monday, a month after they were suspended during student protests.

The Soshanguve campus was shut down six weeks ago by angry students when Katlego Monareng was allegedly shot dead by police during protests over SRC election results.

Investigations into the killing are continuing.

TUT spokesperson Wila de Ruyter says: "I think another thing students should take note of is that exams for all students, except those as Soshanguve, will start on 12 November. We will communicate the details of the exams for the Soshanguve campus upon students' return."

WATCH: Protesting TUT students shut down Pretoria CBD

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA