Lectures expected to resume at TUT's Soshanguve campus

The Soshanguve campus was shut down six weeks ago by angry students when Katlego Monareng was allegedly shot dead by police during a protest over SRC election results.

JOHANNESBURG - Lectures at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) are due to resume on Monday, a month after they were suspended during student protests.

Investigations into the killing are continuing.

TUT spokesperson Wila de Ruyter says: "I think another thing students should take note of is that exams for all students, except those as Soshanguve, will start on 12 November. We will communicate the details of the exams for the Soshanguve campus upon students' return."

