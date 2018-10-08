KZN man to appear in court for possession of human body parts

The man confirmed he was in possession of human remains and told police he was a traditional healer.

JOHANNESBURG - A man is expected to appear in the Margate Magistrates Court soon after being found in possession of human body parts.

The police received information on Sunday night which led to the suspect's arrest.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said: At this stage, it is unknown who the body part belongs to and their analysis will confirm if the body parts belong to more than one person.”

