Ipid: NPA was pushing an agenda with Dramat, Sibiya case

Anwar Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya faced charges over the alleged unlawful extradition of suspects to Zimbabwe in 2010.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initiated a case against General Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya despite the police watchdog’s recommendation not to because it was pursuing an agenda.

The State provisionally withdraw the case against the pair on Monday and have allowed third accused Lesley Maluleke to make representations as to why the case against him should be dropped.

They faced charges including defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Immigration Act over the alleged unlawful extradition of suspects to Zimbabwe in 2010.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says the police watchdog has been vindicated.

"Ipid recommended that no prosecution against General Sibiya and Dramat should take place and this is what has happened today in court. However, the NPA because of other agendas decided to pursue this case."

Sibiya agrees with Dlamini.

"I’m sitting with official correspondence where you can see that this really was an engineered and manufactured type of evidence in this case."

Meanwhile, Maluleke has been given a month to make representations and is due back in court next month.

