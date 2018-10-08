Indonesian authorities set deadline to find thousands missing after quake

A team from South Africa led by NGO Gift of the Givers is in the city of Palu following a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that has killed over 1,700 people.

PALU - Authorities in Indonesia are giving themselves until Thursday to find around 5,000 missing people before declaring them dead.

A team from South Africa led by NGO Gift of the Givers is in the city of Palu following a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that has killed nearly 2,000 people.

The army there is leading the disaster relief efforts and have applied strict rule s on how international aid organisations should operate, restricting access unless working with a local NGO.

#Indonesia @GiftoftheGivers Ahmed Bahm explains the rules placed in foreign NGOs by the Indonesian govt. It’s understood that reason behind this is because of the risk of the spread of disease as bodies are recovered and the aftershocks of the initial quake.ZN pic.twitter.com/maVgFsHky1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

#Indonesia With the strict restrictions that have been placed on foreign NGOs, @GiftoftheGivers has now partnered with local NGO PPPA. This will mean that all supplies and assistance will be done alongside and under the supervision of the local NGO. ZN pic.twitter.com/TALlYATskr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

No foreign NGOs are allowed to go directly to the field and conduct any activity on the sites affected by the disaster without being monitored.

The Gift of the Givers team will spend most of Monday assessing how it will work within the rules set by the Indonesian government.

Team leader Ahmad Bham says: “We need to register our team there with our local NGO. From there they’ll give us guidance on what we can and cannot do.”

This local resident Ayu Palintin has shared what she felt on the day of the earthquake nearly ten days ago.

“I was very nervous and afraid when the earthquake happened.”

It’s understood the reasons behind the restrictions is because of the risk of the spread of disease and the aftershocks of the earthquake that can still be felt.

#Indonesia The country’s army has taken over the disaster relief efforts Foreign volunteers are monitored at all times. No foreign NGOs are allowed to go directly to the field and conduct activity on the sites affected by the earthquake.ZN pic.twitter.com/I56EYsuin2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

#Indonesia Here are some of the supplies that the @GiftoftheGivers team have brought with them from SA. They have set up a camp in Palu for the duration of their stay here. ZN pic.twitter.com/iH3TrHf1uk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

#Indonesia The national disaster management authority has issued a new set of rules that foreign NGOs need to adhere to. As it stands, this means @GiftoftheGivers will only be able to work through a local NGO in order to provide humanitarian aid. ZN pic.twitter.com/4k5QleZCvX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)