'Gauteng shutdown' organisers demand Ramaphosa's presence at govt meeting

JOHANNESBURG – Organisers of Friday’s total shut down protests have refused to meet with Premier David Makhura without President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Several predominantly coloured communities, including Ennerdale, demonstrated last week, calling on government's intervention in crime and gangsterism in the areas.

This was sparked by the killing of a woman in Westbury almost two weeks ago, during an apparent gang shooting.

Anthony Williams, one of the coordinators of the total shut down, says Makhura's invite last week to leaders in Westbury is divisive and does not address the core of the issues affecting all coloured communities in the country.

He says they are demanding that Ramaphosa be present at the next meeting with government.

Williams says they have started mobilising for demonstrations in other provinces and are exploring the possibility of a nationwide shutdown.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has welcomed the arrest of eight people in Westbury.

On Friday, police arrested eight suspects on suspicion of murder and drug dealing after the community took to the streets demanding police intervention to curb the scourge of gangsterism in the area.

Four of the suspects are allegedly linked to the murder of 31-year-old Bradley Saul who was killed in July.

Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “The MEC’s view is that the law enforcement agencies should continue to work around the clock to rid the area of drug lords and criminals.

"She has commended the work done so far for the deployment of additional policing resources in the area to deal with the scourge of crime, gangsterism, and criminality in general.”

The men are set to appear in court on Monday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)