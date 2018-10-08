Former senior Hawks officials to know fate of cases against them

Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya and Leslie Maluleke are to appear in the Pretoria High Court, while Johan Booysen is scheduled to appear in the High Court in Durban.

PRETORIA – Four former senior Hawks officials are due back in court on Monday to hear whether the cases against them will proceed.

Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya and Leslie Maluleke are to appear in the Pretoria High Court, while Johan Booysen is scheduled to appear in the High Court in Durban.

The three in Gauteng are accused of unlawfully handing over a prisoner to the Zimbabwean authorities while Booysen and more than a dozen other policeman are charged racketeering.

Dramat, Sibiya and Maluleke will find out today whether the State intends proceeding with the case or withdrawing the matter.

The trio have maintained that the case was a conspiracy in order to remove Dramat as the head of the Hawks and Sibiya as the unit’s boss in Gauteng.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Booysen and more than a dozen Cato Manor detectives are expected to apply to have their case struck off the roll.

Since being charged in 2012, the accused have appeared in court 18 times and the trial is yet to commence.

Both these cases flowed from now-discredited Sunday Times exposes similar to the so-called Sars rogue unit narrative which led to widespread purging at the revenue service.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)