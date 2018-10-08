Former senior Hawks officials to know fate of cases against them
Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya and Leslie Maluleke are to appear in the Pretoria High Court, while Johan Booysen is scheduled to appear in the High Court in Durban.
PRETORIA – Four former senior Hawks officials are due back in court on Monday to hear whether the cases against them will proceed.
Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya and Leslie Maluleke are to appear in the Pretoria High Court, while Johan Booysen is scheduled to appear in the High Court in Durban.
The three in Gauteng are accused of unlawfully handing over a prisoner to the Zimbabwean authorities while Booysen and more than a dozen other policeman are charged racketeering.
Dramat, Sibiya and Maluleke will find out today whether the State intends proceeding with the case or withdrawing the matter.
The trio have maintained that the case was a conspiracy in order to remove Dramat as the head of the Hawks and Sibiya as the unit’s boss in Gauteng.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Booysen and more than a dozen Cato Manor detectives are expected to apply to have their case struck off the roll.
Since being charged in 2012, the accused have appeared in court 18 times and the trial is yet to commence.
Both these cases flowed from now-discredited Sunday Times exposes similar to the so-called Sars rogue unit narrative which led to widespread purging at the revenue service.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Under pressure Nene asks Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties - report
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
-
N3 shut down near Spruitview after crash
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to sack Nene
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer ‘never missed a day of work’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.