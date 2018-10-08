Erasmus: The rivalry is back

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, wary of sounding overly excited after a loss, said a Test match between the two nations is a contest again.

CAPE TOWN - Despite losing 32-30 in the dying moments of Saturday’s Test against New Zealand, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus remains upbeat about his developing South African side and their chances at the World Cup next year.

The home team were seemingly in control of the Test at Loftus Versfeld up until the last 10 minutes. However, they lost after conceding two tries in the final five minutes of the match. The result signified that while the Springboks still have a long way to go, but, they have made progress from last season.

Over the course of their two Rugby Championship matches, the All Blacks are level on points with the Boks (66-66), which is indicative of the tightly contested nature of the Test matches in Wellington and Pretoria.

Erasmus, wary of sounding overly excited after a loss, said that a Test match between the two nations is a contest again.

“I really think the rivalry is back. When South Africa and New Zealand run onto the field, you (are) not sure who is winning, home or away, and that makes up proud. There are two points in the last three games between the countries.”

The Springboks finished second behind the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship standings, but Erasmus is bullish about how the Springboks would potentially shape up next year in Japan.

“We play (New Zealand) one more time next year and then we play in the World Cup, the opening game against one another. It gives me hope, it tells me if we are doing things right and give more caps to certain guys in pressure situations, I really think we in with a chance at next year’s World Cup.”

South Africa are back in action next month against England, France, Wales and Scotland.